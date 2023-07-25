Cronulla Sharks halfback Matt Moylan approached by Super League club

CRONULLA SHARKS halfback Matt Moylan has been approached by a Super League club in a bid to lure him to the northern hemisphere.

The Super League club in question is the Catalans Dragons, with the Daily Telegraph reporting that Moylan has been approached by the French club in a bid to strike up a Moylan-Mitchell Pearce combination for Super League 2024.

Moylan has produced 16 try assists in 17 appearances, 22 tackle busts and 14 line break assists for the Sharks this season.

The 32-year-old halfback has recently been involved in the Sharks’ reserve competition side with Braydon Trindall taking the veteran’s place in the Cronulla line-up in a bid to spark a resurgence in form.

The Dragons currently have Tyrone May and Pearce occupying the halfback spots.