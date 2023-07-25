Catalans Dragons forward Siosiua Taukeiaho linked with early release from Super League club

CATALANS DRAGONS forward Siosiua Taukeiaho is being linked with an early release from the Super League club, according to French publication L’Independant.

Taukeiaho’s appearances for the Dragons have been few and far between in 2023, despite joining Steve McNamara’s side to be the cornerstone of the pack.

The Tongan international has made just six appearances for Catalans, with his time at the Stade Gilbert Brutus being blighted by injury.

Now, L’Independant has reported that both Taukeiaho and the Dragons could mutually agree to a release from the powerhouse’s contract.