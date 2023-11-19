Cronulla Sharks halfback Matt Moylan to make shock Super League move

CRONULLA SHARKS’ veteran halfback Matt Moylan is set to make a shock move to Super League.

That’s according to the Sydney Morning Herald which is reporting that the Leigh Leopards will swoop for the playmaker in order to fill the void left by the departed Ben Reynolds.

If Moylan does end up making the move to the Leigh Sports Village, he will end up partnering Papua New Guinea international Lachlan Lam in the halves – something which should be a mouthwatering prospect for Leigh fans.

Moylan lost his own starting spot in the halves for Cronulla midway through the 2023 NRL season, whilst the Leopards lifted the 2023 Challenge Cup.

The 32-year-old still has a year left on his contract with the Sharks, but the NRL side are not thinking of standing his way if he is keen on the move.

