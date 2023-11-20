Featherstone Rovers bring in former Wakefield Trinity youngster

FEATHERSTONE ROVERS have bolstered their ranks for the 2024 Championship season with the signing of former Wakefield Trinity youngster Moris Kamano.

Kamano, who has been most recently plying his trade with National Conference League side Hunslet, is a product of Wakefield’s academy and plays primarily in the front-row.

Kamano said: “Fordy (Rovers head coach James Ford) called and gave me the opportunity to sign this year and I couldn’t pass on it.

“It’s going to be a big step up for me but I’m ready and can’t wait to get started.”

Meanwhile, Ford himself said on the signing: “Moris is a young powerful prop who has demonstrated his ability and potential playing for a very good team in the Hunslet club.

“I’m looking forward to working with and watching him compete for a shirt in round one.”

Kamano joins the likes of Greg Minikin, Nathan Massey and Danny Addy at Featherstone for 2024.

