Papua New Guinea international Edene Gebbie makes UK move

PAPUA NEW GUINEA powerhouse Edene Gebbie is the latest Pacific Islander to make the move to the northern hemisphere.

This time Gebbie has linked up with Championship side Whitehaven as the Cumbrian club attempts to survive in the second tier once more in 2024.

The 28-year-old fullback or winger will put bums on seats at the LEL Arena next season with Gebbie most recently plying his trade with the Port Moresby Vipers after spells at PNG Hunters, Wynnum Manly Seagulls and Townsville Blackhawks.

Gebbie has registered three appearances for the PNG national side but missed out on a place for the 2021 Rugby League World Cup due to injury.

He follows in the footsteps of fellow countrymen such as Rhyse Martin, Nene Macdonald, Edwin Ipape, Lachlan Lam, Liam Horne and Nixon Putt to join northern hemisphere clubs.

