Jordan Crowther determined to be a leader in Wakefield Trinity pack

Jordan Crowther admits he’s now one of the older heads in the Wakefield Trinity squad and wants this to be the year he becomes a crucial cog in the side and a leader.

Crowther made his debut back in 2014 but he hasn’t always been a consistent feature, with injury limiting his influence in 2021.

However, he has started all four of Trinity’s matches so far this season at loose forward.

“I’ve never really had any big injuries, and last year I got two injuries where I was out for 16 weeks of the season, which is quite a large chunk when I was wanting to be playing every game,” said Crowther, who recently turned 25.

“I’ve just got to try and keep on top of my fitness and my health, make sure I’m ready and get a good run of games this year while being more consistent with my performances.

“There have been years in the past where I’ve killed it one game and had one of my best games, then I’ve dropped off and gone under the radar.”

Crowther is happy to have nailed down the 13 spot, having seen his utility value be something of a disadvantage previously in terms of playing his best rugby.

Crowther said: “I had to fill in quite a bit at nine last year, which is not my best position – my back can’t take that any more!

“Loose forward is definitely my sort of role and what I’m going to try and keep this year.”

The spot previously belonged to Joe Westerman, now at Castleford Tigers, and Crowther says he learned plenty from him.

“I’ve tried to take a step up and be more of a leader this year, and I’m trying to take a bit out of Westy’s book from last year,” said Crowther.

“He was one of our best players and on his day he’s one of the best loose forwards in the competition.

“If there’s anything I can take from him, it’s just trying to play how he plays; the organisation within the pack, leading our middles round, and playing the plays.”

Winless Trinity continue to see their squad decimated with Tom Lineham (knee) and Thomas Minns (hand) added to the injury list last week before Jacob Miller suffered a concussion in defeat to Leeds, like Corey Hall the week before.

Liam Hood (shoulder) and Lee Gaskell (elbow) are expected to miss out again for the crucial visit of Toulouse this Saturday, though Reece Lyne will return from suspension.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.