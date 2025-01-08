Cutsyke Raiders ‘giddy’ at late Challenge Cup inclusion

CASTLEFORD side Cutsyke Raiders, who have stepped in to replace Wath Brow Hornets in Saturday’s first round tie at West Bowling in the 2025 Betfred Challenge Cup, have pledged to “give it their all” as the Wembley trail gets underway.

The Raiders, who currently head the winter-based Pennine League – and who were pipped 18-16 by Sharlston Rovers in the BARLA Yorkshire Cup Final on the last Sunday of 2024 – and are therefore suitably `battle-hardened’, wasted no time in accepting the Rugby Football League’s invitation to be involved in the Challenge Cup after Wath Brow withdrew on Sunday.

Hornets, who are one of the strongest amateur clubs in the country and are regular high-fliers in the National Conference League, pulled out of the competition through concerns over player welfare, the Cumbrians, partly for geographical reasons, not having had the opportunity to play any friendly matches; the Rugby Football League had previously issued a `no-contact’ edict to those grassroots teams (albeit with exemptions for those involved in the Challenge Cup) that are summer-based.

West Bowling themselves share Wath Brow’s concerns, given that the prize for victory on Saturday is a trip to Betfred Championship outfit Sheffield Eagles in the second round. Several coaches at rival NCL clubs have publicly supported Hornets’ stance.

Meanwhile Paul Watson, who is one of the driving forces behind Cutsyke, said: “BARLA chair Sue Taylor rang me and asked if – as the current leaders of the Pennine League, and recent BARLA Yorkshire Cup finalists – we’d be interested in taking Wath Brow’s place in the competition.

“I said I’d have to put it to the lads, and when I did their response was giddy. They really want to be involved!

“The RFL’s Alan Smith subsequently invited us to travel to West Bowling and we readily accepted.”

He continued: “It’s an opportunity we didn’t want to miss and while we’re aware that Wests present a huge challenge we’ll give it our best shot.

“The last time we were in the Challenge Cup was around 20 years ago when we beat Shaw Cross, who were riding high in the National Conference League. We then travelled to Haydock full of confidence but had 40 points put past us, which goes to show that you can never really know what will happen in Rugby League!”

Marc Lovering, the RFL’s Director of Development, said: “We are grateful to Cutsyke Raiders for accepting this late opportunity to play in the Betfred Challenge Cup, and for the help of Sue Taylor MBE in facilitating.

“Those community clubs who accepted the invitation to play in the Challenge Cup back in October were granted an exemption from the usual mandated non-contact period to begin training earlier once the players had had a four-six week break following the end of their 2024 commitments. As a Pennine League club taking part in the winter season, Cutsyke did not need such an exemption.

“We also thank West Bowling for their co-operation. They have gone to great lengths to secure the availability of the all-weather surface of the Horsfall Community Stadium this Saturday, and have rightly pointed out that a bye through the first round would have left them with the daunting task of kicking off their season against semi-professional opposition (in the shape of) Sheffield Eagles.

“Now that is the incentive for both West Bowling and Cutsyke; the opportunity to take on the 1998 Challenge Cup winners at the end of this month.”

Meanwhile, Thatto Heath’s home tie against Orrell St James will start at 2.30pm, to accommodate live coverage by The Sportsman, Rochdale Mayfield and Telford Raiders have agreed to bring forward the kick-off time of their tie to 1.30pm.

First round ties are:

Saturday 11 January 2025

British Army v RAF (at Aldershot, 2.00pm)

Crosfields v Maryport (2.00pm)

Dewsbury Moor Maroons v Haresfinch (2.00pm)

Hammersmith Hills Hoists v Siddal (at Chiswick RUFC, 5.00pm)

Lock Lane v Doncaster Toll Bar (2.00pm)

Longhorns v Ince Rose Bridge (at Ince Rose Bridge, 1.00pm)

London Chargers v Oulton Raiders (at Chiswick RUFC, 2.30pm)

Mirfield v Royal Navy (2.00pm)

Rochdale Mayfield v Telford Raiders (2.00pm)

Stanley Rangers v Hunslet ARLFC (2.00pm)

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Orrell St James (2.00pm)

Waterhead Warriors v Leigh Miners Rangers (live on BBC Sport, 12.30pm)

West Bowling v Cutsyke Raiders

West Hull v Edinburgh Eagles (2.00pm)

Sunday 12 January 2025

Aberavon Fighting Irish v Blackbrook (at Aberavon Green Stars RUFC, 1.30pm)

Eastern Rhinos v Wests Warriors (at Colchester Sports Park, 2.30pm)

GB Police v York Acorn (at Portico Panthers, 1.30pm)