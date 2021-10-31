Danny Brough announces his retirement

Bradford Bulls have announced that Danny Brough has accepted medical advice to retire from Rugby League.

He will retire as the joint fifth highest points scorer in the history of Rugby League after enjoying a long and illustrious career spanning three decades.

He played in over 500 competitive games and represented clubs such as Huddersfield, Hull FC and Wakefield Trinity in the sport’s top flight.

Danny was a key figure as Hull FC lifted the Challenge Cup – under current Bradford boss John Kear – in 2005 and was a driving force behind Huddersfield Giants’ League Leaders success in 2013.

“It is very sad news,” said Kear.

“It was the third time we have worked together and unfortunately it has come to a sad end, but one I feel that Danny’s body was telling him and consequently I feel he has made the correct decision.

“A fit Danny Brough would get into any team, but father time catches up with everyone and your body tells you when it is time. Danny has listened and hopefully he can enjoy a very illustrious retirement and reflect on everything he has achieved.

“He ends as the joint fifth highest points scorer in Rugby League history and that is something to be very, very proud of. The number of appearances he has made is also something to be very proud of; he has been involved in a League Leaders’ success, that is something to be very proud of and he has also won a Challenge Cup, which is something to be very proud of.

“In that game, in my opinion when Kevin Sinfield won the Lance Todd trophy, I feel the journalists got it wrong and if they waited a little bit longer they’d have seen the bloke at scrum-half playing for Hull! He has made a big impression and I hope he is remembered as such.

“We would like to thank him for what he has done; we did not get to see the best of Danny, which is unfortunate, and the reasons for that are well documented in forcing his retirement on medical grounds, but I would personally like to say thank you.

“I am sure the club would like to as well. I am sure Bradford fans and Rugby League fans in general will wish Danny well and hope he has an illustrious future in front of him.

“From all associated with the Bradford Bulls, we would like to thank Danny for his service to the club, congratulate him on an incredible career in Rugby League and wish him well for the future.”