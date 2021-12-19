Danny Levi coming in from the warm at Huddersfield Giants

Danny Levi says the prospect of feeling the heat in Super League is helping him as he acclimatises to the cold of West Yorkshire.

The 26-year-old New Zealand and Samoa international hooker has signed up for a two-year stint at Huddersfield.

He brings the experience of four appearances for the Kiwis and one for Samoa, whom he hopes to represent in the World Cup next year, and 112 appearances in the NRL.

Levi made nine appearances for Brisbane this year after 20 games for Manly Sea Eagles in 2020 and 83 for Newcastle Knights between 2015 and 2019.

Giants coach Ian Watson reckons new boy Levi will add a lot to his squad.

“Danny is electric in and around the ruck, he’s really quick and he’s got great skill,” he explained.

“His distribution is first class and he brings people onto the ball to generate quicker ruck speed. His running game will make us dangerous in and around the spine.”

Levi says that backing helped persuade him to make the move with his wife and daughter.

“I got the opportunity to come over here and Ian Watson saw a lot in me, so that’s given me a lot of confidence,” he said.

“I just want to be a success here. I’ve got a lot of experience in the NRL so hopefully I’ll try and bring that over, share it and do well.

“It’s been really good since I arrived. Everyone has been welcoming.

“It’s cold, and the boys are telling me you never get used to it, you just learn to deal with it.

“It’s a massive change. I’ve gone from 25 degrees and above to being happy when it’s six. I suppose it’s something different.

“The whole family are doing well. The missus has joined a netball team and she’s enjoying it, so that’s pretty good.

“We just need to find my little girl some friends, because she’s running rampant at home.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.