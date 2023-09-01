Danny Ward on his Castleford Tigers future beyond Super League 2023

CASTLEFORD TIGERS head coach Danny Ward has spoken of his future beyond the end of the 2023 Super League season.

Ward was appointed last month to the head coaching role for the Tigers until the end of the season following the sacking of Andy Last.

In that time, the ex-London Broncos boss has steered Castleford to one win from two games.

But, beyond that, there is nothing long-term settled just yet.

“I’m just coming in focusing on a week at a time and the next opposition, training session and game,” Ward said.

“There is nothing long-term in my mind, even if I was on a five-year deal that’s all I would be doing as well. Whatever happens after that I’m not really thinking about it.”

Ward explained that he is happy being at The Jungle but that sorting something out for 2024 isn’t at the forefront of his mind just yet.

“I’m certainly enjoying it, it’s something I have wanted to do and I’m really happy being here.

“That will sort itself out in time but I’m focused on wining games and keeping Cas’ position in Super League.”

