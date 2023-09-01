Warrington Wolves interim boss on new Super League broadcast deal and Sam Burgess’ recruitment ideas

WARRINGTON WOLVES interim boss Gary Chambers has had his say on the new Super League broadcast deal as well as Sam Burgess’ recruitment ideas.

Earlier in the week, it was confirmed that broadcasting rights would stay with Sky Sports after three decades of agreements between the sport and the broadcasting giant.

The deal now means that there will be a video referee at every fixture in 2024 – something which Chambers believes can only be a plus for the sport and the referees themselves.

“It would have to improve things, to get a second look at things rather than just the naked eye, it can only be beneficial,” Chambers said.

“Are video referees right all of the time? No, but it will minimise human error significantly and that will be good for the game. Ultimately everyone will get a fair crack with what is going on.

“It’s got to help referees, you can only imagine the pressure refs are under. Over the year I do think it balances itself out with calls and decisions. The averages work for and against you but over the course of the season it levels itself out.

“Maybe with full time cameras that will make it even more accurate.”

In terms of Warrington in 2024, they will have a new head coach at the helm in the shape of NRL cult hero Sam Burgess.

And Burgess is already putting his stamp on the Wolves’ squad, Chambers has said, as he looks to take Warrington to pastures new.

“He is all over it, because it is Sam as well, people – you would hope – would play for him because they know what kind of a guy he is,” Chambers continued.

“He is interested about what we have currently and what we have in our youth system which is vital. We will only improve when we look from underneath and get people above for the right value.

“He is really interested in what we have below, what we have here now and what we need to bring in to finish us off.”ttt

