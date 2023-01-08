Darts champion Michael Smith backs St Helens to emulate his world success

ST HELENS gave a glittering homecoming to their world darts champion fan last week, and Michael Smith has backed Saints to reach the top of the Rugby League world as well.

Smith won the World Darts Championship for the first time with victory over Michael van Gerwen in the Alexandra Palace final last Tuesday.

His win featured a nine-dart finish, to which Sky Sports commentator Wayne Mardle channelled Mick Morgan with the famous line ‘I can’t spake!’

Two days later, Smith was back in his hometown of St Helens and bringing both the world title, and the Grand Slam of Darts trophy he won last year, to the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Smith was joined by Saints coach Paul Wellens, players Alex Walmsley, Mark Percival and Jack Welsby plus women’s captain Jodie Cunningham to pose with no fewer than five trophies, also including the men’s Super League title and League Leaders’ Shield plus the Women’s Challenge Cup.

However, the player nicknamed ‘Bully Boy’ now wants his beloved team to secure their own world title, when they face Penrith Panthers in the World Club Challenge next month, to add to the town’s remarkable sporting honours.

Smith said: “It would be amazing. I’ve always said we’re the best in the world and hopefully we can prove it when we play in February.

“Hopefully I can come back with my trophy again and the World Club (Challenge) and we can celebrate in style.”

Smith described the Totally Wicked Stadium as his “happy place” and outlined how the club inspired him.

“With the trophies we won in St Helens last year, along with the ones I’ve won, we’re just bred different! We’re born winners,” he said.

“You watch any videos of St Helens and you can never write them off. You can score last-minute tries or drop-goals when we’ve won Grand Finals in the last minute – it’s a never-say-die attitude and I think it is bred in you from a young age.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.