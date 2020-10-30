Daryl Clark scores double delight as Warrington edge injury-filled encounter with Huddersfield

Daryl Clark scores two as Warrington played for the first time in 17 days and defeated Huddersfield to maintain their play-off position.

Clark opened the scoring on five minutes; a signature dart from dummy-half allowed him to find his way over the line.

The subsequent half-hour was strewn with injuries; Josh Charnley was forced off with a dislocated shoulder, Jason Clark failed a head injury assessment, and Lee Gaskell came off the field with a quad injury.

After an Aidan Sezer kick, Darnell McIntosh forced Anthony Gelling into a defensive mistake and Jake Wardle was there to convert this opportunity into four points.

Stefan Ratchford converted a penalty goal in the final seconds of the first stanza to provide Warrington with a slender two-point lead.

James Gavet powered over from close range to place Huddersfield into the lead, but Warrington hit back with an audacious play.

Josh Thewlis accelerated out-wide and found Ratchford in support, who later presented Clark with his second under the posts. Gelling extended Warrington’s lead to six as he crossed in the corner.

Following a sin bin to Sezer, Gareth Widdop sealed a vital victory with a drop-goal in the closing stages.

Warrington: Ratchford, Thewlis, Gelling, King, Charnley, Austin, Widdop, Hill, D. Clark, Cooper, Currie, Hughes, J. Clark; Subs: Philbin, Murdoch-Masila, Davis, Walker

Huddersfield: Golding, McGillvary, Ja. Wardle, Cudjoe, McIntosh, Gaskell, Sezer, Ta’ai, Moore, Hewitt, McQueen, Jo. Wardle, Lawrence; Subs: English, Wilson, Turner, Gavet