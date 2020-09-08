Daryl Powell believes in Castleford’s mentality to double up

Castleford coach Daryl Powell believes his players have the mentality to manage their gruelling weekend.

The Tigers will take on Warrington on Thursday before taking on Hull FC in a rescheduled Challenge Cup game just three days later.

They will have less than 72 hours between games, but Powell is backing his players to work through the challenge posed.

“It’s always difficult but I think we’ve got the players with the mindset to do that,” Powell said.

“It’s certainly tough, you come out of one game, you’re sore, you prepare, you only have a team run going into the other game but both teams are the same, we can do it, the players can do it, they have the right mentality at the moment.

“I see a really hungry, happy group of players. I watched them train the other day and they were great, they have a real focus about them and we’ve just got to go and play and do ourselves justice.”

Jake Trueman remains a notable absentee, with Powell confirming he’s struggling with a back problem.

“He’s just struggling with that back and he’s not improving as much as we’re hoping he would so we made an early decision to take him out.

“He’s not had much in the past in his career and this has grabbed him and mentally and physically he can’t get out of it at the moment. It’s difficult, he’s an important player for us but we’ve just got to do without, I thought Pete (Mata’utia) was great last week, he’s a dangerous runner and though we have to change what we’re doing without the ball he’s doing a good job.”