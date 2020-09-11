David Fifita set for talks with Wakefield as he returns to training

David Fifita will meet with Wakefield Trinity bosses today after being stood down for refusing to wear a GPS vest.

The forward will return from two weeks of self-isolation and is due to return to training.

But coach Chris Chester confirmed talks would take place with their star forward to determine how they would move past their current situation.

“He’s still stood down and is returning to training on Friday,” Chester said.

“There’ll be some discussions then with myself, Dave and Michael (Carter).

“I was quite clear a couple of weeks ago about how one bloke’s actions had hurt everyone else and it could and should have been avoided.”

Fifita has missed the club’s last two matches after refusing to wear the vest, which is being used to monitor the movements of players for the track and trace system.

The findings help to determine whether players have been in close contact with other players, and therefore whether they need to self-isolate if someone they’ve been in contact with tests positive for Covid-19.