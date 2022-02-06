David Fusitu’a embracing fresh start at Leeds Rhinos

David Fusitu’a came to Leeds Rhinos for a fresh start and says the experience at his new club has been “awesome” so far.

The 27-year-old Kiwi comes to Super League with a strong pedigree, having scored 61 tries in 108 NRL appearances for New Zealand Warriors.

But having found himself on the fringes there more recently, Fusitu’a is looking to rediscover his best at a new home.

“I felt like it was time for me to have a fresh start,” said the winger, who has represented New Zealand and Tonga internationally.

“I hadn’t played too many games the past couple of seasons back at the Warriors, so it was good for me to bring my family back over here and experience this side of the world, see some new things and meet some new people. So far, it’s been awesome.

“The people, the club, the players and the staff have been so welcoming and made the transition a lot easier.

“Everyone has been really nice and I can’t fault it in any way, the facilities, and just the good people.”

Fusitu’a is living just a stone’s throw from their Headingley home and he enjoyed his first run out there in a Rhinos shirt in the pre-season clash against Hull FC.

That match might have brought a comfortable victory, but it gave him a good idea of what to expect from Super League.

“It’s definitely a high-quality competition,” said Fusitu’a.

“Even just experiencing the weekend, it was a tough match especially in that first half. It was good to blow out the cobwebs.

“I know it’s going to get a lot harder during the season and there’s a lot of good teams out there.”

For now, Fusitu’a isn’t looking too far ahead in setting his goals for the season, only focusing on getting himself in the best shape to make an impact in England.

“First and foremost (I want to) get my body in the best position possible to play well and do my part for the team,” he said.

“I think a lot of the other things will come with it. As long as I keep training well and stay injury free that’ll go a long way towards me having a good season.”

