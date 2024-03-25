David Nofoaluma explains reasons for joining Salford Red Devils

DAVID NOFOALUMA expects Salford’s style of play to be just to his liking.

The winger swapped Wests Tigers – where he scored 100 tries in 192 games over eleven NRL seasons – for the Red Devils in the off-season and debuted in their last Super League game, a late defeat to Wigan.

Salford showed in that game, and have done throughout an impressive start to the season, which has produced three wins from five, the style that has delighted many neutrals in recent seasons under their coach Paul Rowley.

Few teams attack from anywhere on the field with such width and endeavour and ex-Samoa star Nofoaluma admits that factor made the club attractive to him.

“That’s one of the pitches they gave me. I like moving the ball and running. It fitted my style of play,” he told League Express.

“I believe Rowls is a good coach. He’s definitely a people person. He’s very close with the players individually. I think that’s why they’re so connected, it’s such a close team.”

Assistant coach Krisnan Inu also played a key role in Nofoaluma’s decision to join Salford, with the pair already having a friendship.

“It made me feel comfortable to know I had someone here,” added Nofoaluma.

“He explained what the culture is like here, what they’re doing here. It’s something that I took an interest in.

“As you can see, we are a good team. I feel like I made the right decision.”

Nofoaluma admits he is unsure what his future holds, having only signed a one-year deal with the club.

For now his focus is on enjoying the game again, following his release by Wests with two years left on his contract.

“The main thing is me enjoying being back playing. It’s been a long time,” added the 30-year-old.

“It’s what I do. I love playing footy. Just to be out there, running around again.

“I’m happy with what I’ve achieved in Australia but personally I just needed a change.

“There’s no better way than going across the world and coming here. So far I’ve been happy and that’s how it should be.”

The above content is available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.