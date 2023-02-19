Deadlock over NRL CBA continues as women reach landmark agreement

A RECORD-BREAKING deal for female players in the NRLW has moved a step closer, but the long-running stalemate over a new collective bargaining agreement (CBA) for the NRL continues.

An agreement in principle has been reached on the financial terms for the first-ever women’s CBA, including a minimum salary of A$30,000 (£17,125) from this season.

But with less than two weeks before the start of the new NRL campaign, a deal is yet to be reached by the men.

Reports in Australia suggested that an A$1.3bn £0.74bn) offer had been made in an attempt to end six months of negotiations over a new CBA.

But the Rugby League Players’ Association (RLPA) union insisted this was not a new offer, rather the same one made in December, and said they were still waiting for a response to their counter-proposal.

The RLPA says it is after no more money than the reported figures, but wants players to have a greater say in their terms and conditions, such as season structure and player fines, as well as better injury and retirement funds.

“We will continue to negotiate on key areas important to players, including RLPA autonomy and agreement rights on core terms and conditions,” they said.

“There is still much more work to do as we continue to negotiate a joint CBA for NRLW and NRL players which captures all their terms and conditions.”

While unlikely to be signed off until a resolution is found in the NRL, the outline of an agreement for the NRLW was a significant step.

The A$6m (£3.4m) CBA would cover the next five seasons, with an A$900,000 (£514,000) salary cap this season rising to more than A$1.5m (£856,485) in 2027, by which time the minimum salary would rise to more than A$50,000 (£28,550).

The deal also includes pregnancy and parental provisions as well as private health insurance, while providing scope to increase the size of the competition from this season’s record ten clubs to a maximum of twelve until 2027.

“The Australian Rugby League Commission was adamant that investment in the women’s game was prioritised at every level and the finalisation of terms for the elite NRLW is just one aspect of that commitment,” said NRL chief executive Andrew Abdo.

“The proposed investment of A$118m (£67.4m) across the five-year cycle at the elite level factors in future growth of the competition and is also supported by significant investment in pathways and grassroots participation as part of an overall strategy for women’s Rugby League development.”

RLPA chief Clint Newton said: “Agreeing to these financial terms will now give NRLW players financial certainty and security ahead of signing contracts for the 2023 NRLW season and beyond.

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.