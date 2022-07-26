Decimated Hull KR name youthful squad for Wigan Warriors tie

Hull KR are without 15 members of their first-team squad for Thursday night’s trip to Wigan Warriors.

Danny McGuire has only been able to raise a 20-man squad for the Super League match, including two youngsters included for the very first time in Harvey Moore and Connor Barley.

Zach Fishwick is recalled as the Robins have four more players unavailable, including Ryan Hall who is absent from the squad.

Mikey Lewis suffered a leg injury in last week’s win over Warrington Wolves, while Jimmy Keinhost failed a head injury assessment during the game and Korbin Sims has been suspended.

Those four join a huge injury list with Brad Takairangi (hamstring), Shaun Kenny-Dowall (neck), Jordan Abdull (quad), Albert Vete (groin), Dean Hadley (shoulder), Kane Linnett (bicep), Matty Storton (toe), Luis Johnson (pec), Tom Garratt (head), Frankie Halton (collarbone) and Dan Okoro (wrist).

Wigan’s squad is faring better, and Matt Peet has been able to name an unchanged 21 from last week’s defeat at Leeds Rhinos.

Their only absences are Iain Thornley (knee), Thomas Leuluai (calf), John Bateman (rib) and Brad Singleton, who completes a three-match suspension.

Wigan Warriors v Hull KR – DW Stadium, Thursday 8pm

Wigan: 1 Bevan French, 2 Jake Bibby, 5 Liam Marshall, 6 Cade Cust, 9 Sam Powell, 10 Patrick Mago, 11 Willie Isa, 12 Liam Farrell, 14 Morgan Smithies, 15 Kaide Ellis, 16 Harry Smith, 17 Oliver Partington, 19 Ethan Havard, 20 Liam Byrne, 21 Kai Pearce-Paul, 22 Joe Shorrocks, 23 Jai Field, 24 Abbas Miski, 25 Sam Halsall, 28 Brad O’Neill, 36 Mike Cooper.

Hull KR: 1 Lachlan Coote, 2 Ben Crooks, 9 Matt Parcell, 10 George King, 14 Jez Litten, 17 Elliot Minchella, 19 Will Dagger, 21 Rowan Milnes, 22 Will Maher, 23 Ethan Ryan, 24 Sam Wood, 25 Greg Richards, 28 Will Tate, 29 Phoenix Laulu-Togaga’e, 30 Charlie Cavanaugh, 31 Connor Moore, 34 Zach Fishwick, 36 Sam Royle, 37 Harvey Moore, 38 Connor Barley.