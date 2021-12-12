Deon Cross ready to stake his claim at Salford Red Devils

Deon Cross is set to get an early reminder of where he’s come from as he prepares for his first tilt at Super League with Salford.

The Red Devils have a behind-closed-doors work-out against the winger’s previous club Widnes coming up.

Cross spent two seasons with the Vikings and claimed 18 tries in 25 outings this year after six in six in the Covid-curtailed 2020 campaign.

That helped the 25-year-old, who was released by St Helens as a junior, finally realise his dream of making the top-flight.

After leaving Saints, Cross returned to his community club Blackbrook and impressed in the National Conference League.

That earned him a deal at then-Championship side Rochdale for 2018, when he chalked up eleven tries in 29 outings.

Cross then moved to Barrow, also in the second tier, and notched 14 tries in 30 appearances in 2019.

Now he is training under coach Paul Rowley and picking up tips from the likes of established stars Ken Sio, Joe Burgess and Rhys Williams.

“Salford are a great club who have reached some real heights in recent seasons,” he said.

“I hope I can do my bit to help them get back there, and I’m excited at the opportunity of playing in Super League, which has been my target since I started playing.

“But I’m not taking anything for granted. I’ve learned that from my career so far.

“The intensity is a lot higher and there are some really good players here, so I’m trying to get to their level.

“I’ve already learned a lot from some of the players here, and I feel like I’m developing already.

“Now I’ve got to work hard, learn as much as possible and earn the right to play.

“I treat every session like it’s a match, so it’s making sure I prepare well and do all those little extra things.”

