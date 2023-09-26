Departing Huddersfield Giants star Jermaine McGillvary on new club for 2024 and whether potential Wakefield Trinity move would interest him

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS star Jermaine McGillvary will be leaving the West Yorkshire club after 16 years.

With 209 tries in over 300 appearances, McGillvary is part of the furniture at the John Smith’s Stadium, but will be moving on with Huddersfield head coach Ian Watson going in a different direction for 2024 and beyond.

However, that is not the end of the 35-year-old’s career, with McGillvary still determined to play on one more year in a full-time environment.

Now the winger has admitted there has been interest from “a couple” of clubs.

“There’s been a couple but I need to assess this next stage. I will probably play one more year, I just need to make sure it is right for family life,” McGillvary said.

McGillvary was asked whether a move to Wakefield Trinity would be of interest to the veteran winger, with the West Yorkshire club set to stay full-time in the Championship.

“I’m not sure, I could do full-time, it might be of interest if they are interested in me of course. I’ve not spoken to anyone directly yet.

“It will be different from wherever I will go next. I’ve been on loan a couple of places but I’ve never had to find a new team as much.”

