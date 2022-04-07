Depleted Whitehaven land loan signings

INJURY-HIT Whitehaven have made two loan signings – Hull back Marcus Walker and Wigan forward Jack Bibby.

The pair could both figure in Saturday’s 1895 Cup play-off clash with Sheffield, which is being played at Featherstone.

Whitehaven’s next Championship game is the home derby against Workington on Easter Sunday, April 17.

That game is being screened by Premier Sports with a 7pm kick-off.

Versatile Walker has made one competitive first-team appearance for Hull, at centre in last season’s 31-16 defeat by Catalans in France.

And the 19-year-old was at stand-off in January’s pre-season match at Bradford, who were 42-18 victors, and centre in the following month’s warm-up game at Leeds, who won 38-6.

Walker will help to provide cover for Australian halfback Alex Bishop, who has had surgery on a knee injury and could be sidelined for the remainder of the season.

Bibby played for Wigan in their pre-season game against Newcastle at Kingston Park, which they won 42-12.

The 20-year-old had a two-match loan spell at Oldham last year, scoring a try in the 38-24 loss at London Broncos.

Whitehaven already have Huddersfield hooker George Roby, 19, on a short-term loan.

He played in the 46-24 Championship defeat at Halifax on Sunday.