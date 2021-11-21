Derby clashes headline July Magic Weekend in Newcastle

There will be some fierce derby clashes when Magic Weekend returns to Newcastle next year, almost certainly in a later-than-usual slot in July.

The details will be confirmed this week, but Super League’s annual get-together is likely to be hosted at St James’ Park again in 2022 on the weekend of 9th-10th July.

Magic Weekend has more commonly been held in May, although in the delayed 2021 season it took place in September, while the pandemic meant it was not held at all the previous year.

The fixtures for the 2022 edition have been decided using the placings from last season’s league table, with a split into groups of the top four, middle four and bottom four and the even- and odd-placed teams in each of them facing off against each other.

Therefore, Catalans Dragons, League Leaders’ Shield winners last term, will play third-placed Warrington Wolves, while St Helens and Wigan Warriors will go head-to-head as they finished second and fourth respectively.

That derby will not be the only grudge match as the formula also means that the two Hull sides will face each other, while Leeds Rhinos will meet Castleford Tigers.

Toulouse Olympique will play Wakefield Trinity in their first appearance at the event as a Super League team following promotion from the Championship, while Huddersfield Giants will tackle Salford Red Devils.

The return of Magic Weekend in 2021 provided one of its most memorable editions yet, with two classic matches between Catalans and Saints, and then between Leeds and Hull FC, which were both thrillingly decided in golden-point time.

