Derek Beaumont labels Leigh Leopards tweet “disgraceful” following Wakefield Trinity relegation

WAKEFIELD TRINITY are now relegated from Super League after a 25-year stay in the top flight.

A heartbreaking 20-19 Golden Point loss to the Leigh Leopards on Friday night consigned Trinity to the second tier for the first time since 1998.

With rivals Castleford Tigers going down 48-6 to the Wigan Warriors at the DW Stadium, Castleford fans were hoping that Leigh would be able to get over the line at the Leigh Sports Village.

They finally did so, but following the result Leigh tweeted: “You’re welcome” and tagging the Tigers’ Twitter handle in the tweet.

@derek_beaumont this despicable by your admin team give them P45 pic.twitter.com/Y4p9wPtj1A — Damon (@thestuchy13) September 15, 2023

It’s safe to say that the tweet didn’t go down too well with supporters, with the Leopards then deleting the tweet.

Leigh owner Derek Beaumont then responded to the tweet in question after being tagged in the post.

Beaumont stated: “This is disgraceful and would never be condoned by me and I am surprised anyone from the club would purport this post. I have experienced relegation many times and would never wish that pain on anyone so definitely wouldn’t condone gloating on it!”

Of course, Beaumont is referring to the two occasions that Leigh were relegated from Super League after just one year in the top flight.

The Leopards now though have finished inside the top four for the first time in Super League history.

