Dewsbury Rams appoint former Super League star as head coach

Championship strugglers Dewsbury Rams have appointed their former player Liam Finn as head coach.

Two weeks ago, Lee Greenwood left his position as boss at Dewsbury after a poor start to the season, with player-coach Paul Sykes taking interim charge.

Two subsequent defeats have pushed the Rams into the relegation zone and Finn has now been brought in from Halifax Panthers, where he had been assistant coach, to try and claw them to second-tier safety.

Finn called time on his playing days at Dewsbury last year after a two-decade career that also included spells with Halifax, Wakefield Trinity, Featherstone Rovers and Castleford Tigers, plus Ireland internationally.

“It’s good to be back, I’m really excited,” said Finn of his return to the Tetley’s Stadium and his first head coaching role, having signed a contract until the end of the 2023 season.

“I want to get in there with the players, get my input into them, try to improve, try to play some better rugby and get those results that we desperately need.

“I spent a large part of my playing career here and I’ve really enjoyed my playing time here, so when I was asked to come back in a coaching capacity it definitely influenced my decision.

“You don’t need to be a genius to work out that we’re struggling at the minute on the field and we need some help, hopefully I can bring that.”