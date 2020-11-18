Dewsbury snap up former Leeds youngster

Dewsbury Rams have completed the signing of youngster Reece Chapman-Smith.

The former Leeds Rhinos Academy star joins the Rams from Halifax.

Predominantly a fullback, the 22-year-old can play a variety of positions.

“I rate Reece highly and when we saw he was available we moved quickly to get him,” said head coach Lee Greenwood.

“He will provide good competition at full back for us but can play anywhere in the back positions. He seems to play well in any game I’ve watched him in, including against us last year for Halifax.

“I spoke to him about joining us when he left Leeds a couple of years ago so he is someone I have followed for a while.”