Distinguished rugby league stars die on successive days as Salford, Castleford, Hull FC and Leeds pay tribute to Ken Gill and Keith Hepworth

TWO former Great Britain stars, Keith Hepworth and Ken Gill, passed away last week.

Hepworth, died at the age of 82 last Thursday, while Gill, who was aged 76, died the preceding day.

Both players had distinguished careers for club and country.

Hepworth, whose career included lengthy stints at his hometown Castleford as well as Leeds and Hull FC, was a member of the last Great Britain side to defeat Australia in an Ashes tour in 1970.

At Castleford he registered 329 appearances and he earned eleven Great Britain caps, which included appearing in the 1970 World Cup Final, when Great Britain were beaten by Australia.

He joined Leeds ahead of the 1971 season, replicating his Castleford partnership with Alan Hardisty in a period when Leeds were arguably the leading side in the game.

Gill played most of his career for Salford during the seventies, making 275 appearances for the club and making seven appearances for Great Britain on the 1974 Ashes tour and representing the Lions in the World Cup tournament in 1977.

“A brilliant stand off and arguably the best exponent of a delayed pass of all time,” said Rugby League journalist and Salford supporter David Burke.

“A pleasure to watch but not to play against! Sad news indeed on the day after his old halfback partner Peter Banner was admitted to hospital after a heart attack.”

Former Salford owner John Wilkinson also paid tribute to Gill.

“Kenny Gill was one of the outstanding players of all time at Salford, hands of silk and tough as nails. A joy to watch,” he said.

“Rest in peace and rise in glory.”

* See Keith Hepworth obituary, page 21. An obituary for Ken Gill will appear in next week’s issue.

