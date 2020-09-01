Dom Crosby forced to retire, aged 29

Dom Crosby has called time on his rugby league career.

The Leeds Rhinos prop confirmed he would be hanging up the boots after several years dealing with injuries.

The 29-year-old hasn’t played since September 2018 and medical experts have advised him to call it a day due to a foot injury.

“I am truly gutted to be writing this, but unfortunately I have been forced to retire from rugby at the end of the season. After multiple surgeries and advice of surgeons and specialists, my last injury hasn’t healed well enough for me to continue playing.

“I’ve given everything; emotionally, physically and mentally to get back fit. Rugby has given me everything I could of ever imagine, I’ve made some great memories, I’ve had amazing highs and also a few lows. I owe a lot to the people closest to me who kept me going and helped me through some of the toughest times I will ever go through, especially my wife who is my absolute rock and has been with me through every step of the way. She has seen me at my worst and always had a positive attitude and encouraged me in every way possible. I owe you everything.

“I’ve met some of the best people I could ever imagine through rugby and some of which I call my family now.

“A massive thanks to Leeds for sticking by me and supporting me through these tough times, I am truly grateful for how you have treated myself and my family the last couple of years. To Warrington Wolves for being there and supporting me through some of the worst times ever imaginable, thank you for being so understanding. To Wigan Warriors for letting me live my boyhood dream, playing for my hometown club, and giving me the opportunity of a lifetime.

“I know people have been frustrated by the amount of games I have unfortunately missed due to injury and personal problems, but if there was anything, I could have done to get out there with my team mates, I would, I wish I could have done more.”