Doncaster sign former Castleford Tigers and Bradford Bulls back

League 1 side Doncaster have announced the signing of outside back Jack Sanderson from Bradford Bulls.

The 23-year-old began his career with Hull FC and went on to play three times in Super League for Castleford Tigers in 2020 before spending last term in the Championship with the Bulls.

Sanderson was limited to only two appearances for Bradford but has now signed a one-year deal to return to Doncaster, where he played in the 2018 season on loan from Hull and scored 12 tries in 21 appearances.

Sanderson, who becomes the fourth signing of the off-season for Richard Horne’s Dons, said: “When the option came up to come back to Doncaster it felt like a really good fit at this stage of my career.

“When I was here on loan a couple of years ago that was probably my best and most consistent period of my career so I want to get back to those levels.”