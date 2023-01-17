Doncaster tie a marker for Oldham

OLDHAM will visit Doncaster in the Challenge Cup second round on the weekend of February 24/25/26 – and for coach Stuart Littler, the draw couldn’t be better.

Both sides made the League One play-offs last year, so the fixture will have an added edge.

Littler said: “It’s a really good marker for us to see where we are at and one to get really excited about.

“They’re a strong team who have been there or thereabouts in the last couple of years with two (play-off) finals.

“They’ve kept the majority of the team together and they are coached well (by Richard Horne).”

The cup-tie will be Oldham’s first competitive match, since they sit out week one of the League One season following scheduled hosts West Wales Raiders’ demise.

“It’s all about building towards the Doncaster game now,” said Littler.

“We have a couple of warm-up games coming up (Widnes visit on Sunday), and the intensity in training has now been ramped up to make sure we’re firing come the Doncaster game.”

