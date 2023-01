Predicting what the Super League table will look like after five rounds of the 2023 season

THE 2023 Super League season is fast approaching, with predictions coming in thick and fast for the upcoming year.

In terms of getting off to the best start possible, nothing is won in February or March, but a charge on the title can certainly be lost as well as the potential to be dragged into a relegation battle.

Below is every Super League club’s first five games of the 2023 season and how we feel the tide may go.

Castleford Tigers

Hull FC (A) – Loss

St Helens (H) – Win

Wigan (H) – Loss

Huddersfield (A) – Loss

Leeds (H) – Win

Catalans Dragons

Wakefield (A) – Loss

Leigh (H) – Win

Hull FC (H) – Win

Wigan (A) – Loss

Hull KR (H) – Win

Huddersfield Giants

St Helens (P)

Warrington (H) – Win

Wakefield (A) – Win

Castleford (H) – Win

Wigan (H) – Loss

Hull FC

Castleford (H) – Win

Leeds (A) – Win

Catalans (A) – Loss

Salford (H) – Win

St Helens (A) – Loss

Hull KR

Wigan (H) – Loss

Salford (A) – Loss

Leigh (H) – Win

Warrington (H) – Loss

Catalans (A) – Loss

Leeds Rhinos

Warrington (A) – Win

Hull FC (H) – Loss

St Helens (A) – Win

Wakefield (H) – Win

Castleford (A) – Loss

Leigh Leopards

Salford (H) – Win

Catalans (A) – Loss

Hull KR (A) – Loss

St Helens (H) – Loss

Warrington (A) – Loss

Salford Red Devils

Leigh (A) – Loss

Hull KR (H) – Win

Warrington (A) – Loss

Hull FC (A) – Loss

Wakefield (H) – Win

St Helens

Huddersfield (P)

Castleford (A) – Loss

Leeds (H) – Loss

Leigh (A) – Win

Hull FC (H) – Win

Wakefield Trinity

Catalans (H) – Win

Wigan (A) – Loss

Huddersfield (H) – Loss

Leeds (A) – Loss

Salford (A) – Loss

Warrington Wolves

Leeds (H) – Loss

Huddersfield (A) – Loss

Salford (H) – Loss

Hull KR (A) – Win

Leigh (H) – Win

Wigan Warriors

Hull KR (A) – Win

Wakefield (H) – Win

Castleford (A) – Win

Catalans (H) – Win

Huddersfield (A) – Win

From those results and points difference vital at working out positions so early on in the season, here is how we predict the table to look after five rounds:

1. Wigan Warriors – 10

2. Leeds Rhinos – 6

3. Huddersfield Giants – 6

4. Hull FC – 6

5. Catalans Dragons – 6

6. St Helens – 4

7. Warrington Wolves – 4

8. Salford Red Devils – 4

9. Castleford Tigers – 4

10. Hull KR – 2

11. Leigh Leopards – 2

12. Wakefield Trinity – 2