AJB eager to help Cornwall’s rise in League 1

AARON JONES-BISHOP will be a Cornwall player again in 2023, and knows progress by the club is a must as they are no longer the new kids on the block.

The Jamaica international, who joined last June after leaving Hunslet and made eleven appearances, scoring four tries, has signed a new deal.

Going forward, the former Doncaster, Oxford and Oldham player, who featured in Jamaica’s World Cup clash with Ireland in October, believes there will be “more cohesion” in the team after being with his fellow players in pre-season.

“It was a very easy decision to sign with the club for another year,” said Jones-Bishop, who will be 33 on Wednesday (January 18).

“I loved my time in Cornwall last year and I have moved down.

“I am a firm believer that in life you have to take opportunities when they present themselves and although this will be different to living in Yorkshire, I can’t wait to see what 2023 holds.

“We were the new team in the league last season but we must progress and there will be no backward steps in terms of our progression as a club.

“The players know what is expected of them and because we will be training and playing together as a group much earlier, there will be lots more cohesion.”

Jones-Bishop wants to bring more to Cornwall than just his efforts on the field.

“We will be able to play smarter and I am looking forward to helping the team and the rest of the lads in the squad,” he added.

“There are a lot of boys who are still inexperienced in terms of their rugby careers.

“Everyone at the club knows I love to talk and because I have been playing for a long time, I know I can offer more than just what people see out on the pitch.”

This article comes from this week’s issue of League Express. You can take out a subscription by going to https://www.totalrl.com/league-express/