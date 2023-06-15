Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow’s father, Geoff Burrow, slams “government’s delay tactics” for Motor Neurone Disease funding

LEEDS RHINOS legend Rob Burrow’s father, Geoff Burrow, has slammed the “government’s delay tactics” in releasing the money for Motor Neurone Disease funding.

Since being diagnosed with the cruel disease back in late 2019, Burrow has been at the centre of attempts to raise money and awareness of MND with his friend and former Rhinos teammate Kevin Sinfield completing several gruelling tasks with millions being raised.

Unfortunately, the Burrow family and MND community have made their thoughts well known about the government dragging its feet in releasing the money for MND funding.

Again, Geoff Burrow has taken to social media to show his dismay by the lack of action.

Geoff tweeted: “I am absolutely sick of the government’s delay tactics for MND funding 🤷‍♂️

“AND PLEASE GOVERNMENT MINISTERS DO NOT INSULT ME WITH EXCUSES AND YOUR STATISTICS – just ACT now to save lives – PLEASE 🙏🥲

“MND is not incurable, it’s under funded”.

Back in December of last year, Health Minister Steve Barclay was asked on the spot about MND funding following delays.

Barclay, in response, said: “The £30 million will go out to organisations this week and we will have a round table meeting to discuss where the other £20 million goes this week.

“We have the money but the frustration previously has been the quality of the bids. We have the money that will be allocated.”

It appears, however, as though that funding is yet to be released as yet another broken promise from the Tory government hits the people who need it most.