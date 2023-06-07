Super League refereeing appointments announced as Chris Kendall gets marquee gig

ANOTHER week of Super League action is upon us and what a week it promises to be!

There will be no Thursday games this week as Friday night sees three top-flight fixtures with St Helens and Wigan Warriors the live Sky Sports clash with Chris Kendall taking charge.

Castleford Tigers host Salford Red Devils at The Jungle with Jack Smith the man-in-the-middle as Ben Thaler takes charge of Leigh Leopards’ home game against Hull FC.

Move forward to Saturday evening and Liam Moore will be the official for Warrington Wolves’ home game against Huddersfield Giants whilst Marcus Griffiths gets Catalans Dragons’ fixture against Hull KR.

The only Sunday game sees Aaron Moore take up the whistle for Wakefield Trinity’s home game against Leeds Rhinos.

Here is the list in full:

Leigh Leopards v Hull FC

09th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: R. Connolly

Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Referee: J. Lincoln

Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer

Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley

In Goal: P. Marklove

In Goal 2: P. Brooke

Time Keeper: A. Brown

Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils

09th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: D. Milburn

Referee: J. Smith

Reserve Referee: C. Hughes

Touch Judge 1: L. Rush

Touch Judge 2: N. Horton

In Goal: K. Moore

In Goal 2: J. Stearne

Time Keeper: P. Hewitt

St Helens v Wigan Warriors

09th June, KO: 20:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: C. Kendall

Reserve Referee: T. Grant

Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts

Touch Judge 2: W. Turley

Video Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Touch Judge: L. O’brien

Time Keeper: A. Mills

Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants

10th June, KO: 17:00

M Com: K. Leyland

Referee: L. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Billington

Touch Judge 1: A. Moore

Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson

Video Referee: B. Thaler

Reserve Touch Judge: L. Flavell

Time Keeper: R. Safi

Catalans Dragons v Hull KR

10th June, KO: 19:00

M Com: V. Jenkins

Referee: M. Griffiths

Touch Judge 1: R. Cox

Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes

In Goal: A. Pilkington

Time Keeper: P. Jenkins

Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos

11th June, KO: 15:00

M Com: S. Williams

Referee: A. Moore

Reserve Referee: A. Williams

Touch Judge 1: A. Smith

Touch Judge 2: C. Kendall

In Goal: D. Bowmer

In Goal 2: G. Jones

Time Keeper: D. Milburn