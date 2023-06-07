Super League refereeing appointments announced as Chris Kendall gets marquee gig

ANOTHER week of Super League action is upon us and what a week it promises to be!
There will be no Thursday games this week as Friday night sees three top-flight fixtures with St Helens and Wigan Warriors the live Sky Sports clash with Chris Kendall taking charge.
Castleford Tigers host Salford Red Devils at The Jungle with Jack Smith the man-in-the-middle as Ben Thaler takes charge of Leigh Leopards’ home game against Hull FC.
Move forward to Saturday evening and Liam Moore will be the official for Warrington Wolves’ home game against Huddersfield Giants whilst Marcus Griffiths gets Catalans Dragons’ fixture against Hull KR.
The only Sunday game sees Aaron Moore take up the whistle for Wakefield Trinity’s home game against Leeds Rhinos.
Here is the list in full:
Leigh Leopards v Hull FC
09th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: R. Connolly
Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Referee: J. Lincoln
Touch Judge 1: D. Bowmer
Touch Judge 2: C. Worsley
In Goal: P. Marklove
In Goal 2: P. Brooke
Time Keeper: A. Brown
Castleford Tigers v Salford Red Devils
09th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: D. Milburn
Referee: J. Smith
Reserve Referee: C. Hughes
Touch Judge 1: L. Rush
Touch Judge 2: N. Horton
In Goal: K. Moore
In Goal 2: J. Stearne
Time Keeper: P. Hewitt
St Helens v Wigan Warriors
09th June, KO: 20:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: C. Kendall
Reserve Referee: T. Grant
Touch Judge 1: J. Roberts
Touch Judge 2: W. Turley
Video Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Touch Judge: L. O’brien
Time Keeper: A. Mills
Warrington Wolves v Huddersfield Giants
10th June, KO: 17:00
M Com: K. Leyland
Referee: L. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Billington
Touch Judge 1: A. Moore
Touch Judge 2: R. Thompson
Video Referee: B. Thaler
Reserve Touch Judge: L. Flavell
Time Keeper: R. Safi
Catalans Dragons v Hull KR
10th June, KO: 19:00
M Com: V. Jenkins
Referee: M. Griffiths
Touch Judge 1: R. Cox
Touch Judge 2: G. Poumes
In Goal: A. Pilkington
Time Keeper: P. Jenkins
Wakefield Trinity v Leeds Rhinos
11th June, KO: 15:00
M Com: S. Williams
Referee: A. Moore
Reserve Referee: A. Williams
Touch Judge 1: A. Smith
Touch Judge 2: C. Kendall
In Goal: D. Bowmer
In Goal 2: G. Jones
Time Keeper: D. Milburn