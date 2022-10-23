Doping ban for Harrison

By STEPHEN IBBETSON

FORMER England international Ben Harrison has been banned from all sport for four years by UK Anti-Doping (UKAD).

The ex-Warrington Wolves forward, 34, was found to have an anabolic steroid, drostanolone, in a sample taken at a training session with his then-club Barrow Raiders last year.

Harrison made over 200 appearances for Warrington, played at the 2008 World Cup for Ireland and earned three England caps.

He came out of retirement in late 2020 to play for his hometown club Barrow the following season, but in April 2021 a urine sample taken by UKAD was found to contain drostanolone, which is on the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list.

Harrison admitted to the use but claimed to the National Anti-Doping Panel that the substance had been taken before coming out of retirement on 10 September 2020.

However, a scientific expert concluded that he most likely took it after this date.

Harrison’s four-year ban commenced in June 2021, when he was provisionally suspended, and will expire after 10 June 2025.

“Steroids can cause serious mental and physical health problems, are open to abuse and addiction, and can impact on an athletes’ career and reputation,” said UKAD chief executive Jane Rumble.

“This case illustrates that athletes returning from retirement can and will be tested and be liable for the consequences under the Anti-Doping Rules.”

