Dragons plan revival against Hull

There will be extra chin-ups at training for Catalans Dragons this week as coach Steve McNamara tries to wipe away the gloom of their Challenge Cup quarter-final crash.

“We’re sat around licking our wounds,” McNamara told League Express, adding: “But there won’t be any sulking when we get back to the Brutus to prepare for the next game. It’s important we put this one to bed, learn the lessons from it and move on.”

Catalans came close to a comeback against Warrington Wolves on Friday night but just lacked a “winning spark” said the Dragons coach, after his team tumbled out of the Cup 6-16 at Headingley.

Up next for the Dragons is another flight to the UK for Monday’s Super League clash at the KCom Stadium.

McNamara added: “From Monday supporters are allowed back in to watch games and we’re really looking forward to that.

“It took a little longer to confirm our game at Hull but we understand the reasons for switching the game to Monday and it will be good to play in front of a crowd.

“The big issue for us is the time we get back with it being a 7.45pm kick-off. We’ll be getting home at four or five in the morning so we will lose two days of training as we prepare for the next game at home against St Helens.

“It’s not ideal but we fully understand the situation and getting fans back into games is a real priority for the whole sport.”

McNamara reported no serious injury concerns from the Warrington game but he will be without French international forward Paul Séguier for eight weeks after medical scans revealed knee ligament damage and Matt Whitley will sit out the Hull game as he continues to be assessed following a recent neck injury.

