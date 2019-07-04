Dragons welcome four back for the visit of Wakefield

Catalans Dragons will welcome four key players back into their squad for the visit of Wakefield Trinity on Saturday.

Michael McIlorum, Tony Gigot, Matt Whitley and Kenny Edwards all return to the Dragons’ 19-man squad with Fouad Yaha, Sam Moa, Benjamin Julien and Michael Goudemand all dropping out of last week’s squad to make way.

Meanwhile, Joe Arundel could feature for Wakefield for the first time since Good Friday after being named for Trinity.

Lee Kershaw also returns in place of Mason Caton-Brown. Jack Croft drops out of the squad.

Dragons: Gigot, Broughton, Mead, Wiliame, Langi, Smith, Casty, McIlorum, Edwards, Gacia, Bousquet, Simon, Whitley, Da Costa, Albert, Maria, Romano, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Trinity: Arundel, Brough, Crowther, England, Fifita, Gwaze, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Kershaw, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tanginoa, Tupou, Wood