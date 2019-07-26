Drighlington stun Heworth

Heworth’s nine-match winning run in the Kingston Press National Conference League’s Third Division has come to an end.

The promotion-chasing York outfit lost 26-24 at home to Drighlington last night after having led 24-16 with three minutes remaining.

The visitors turned the tables with two late tries and a conversion, the last score coming in the closing seconds.

A full report will feature in Monday’s League Express.

Result

Thursday 25 July 2019

DIVISION THREE

Heworth 24 Drighlington 26.

Fixtures

Saturday 27 July 2019

PREMIER DIVISION

Hunslet Club Parkside v Siddal

Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers

Thatto Heath Crusaders v Kells

DIVISION ONE

Saddleworth Rangers v Dewsbury Moor

Stanningley v Oulton Raiders

DIVISION TWO

Askam v Hull Dockers

Clock Face Miners v Wigan St Jude’s

Shaw Cross Sharks v East Leeds

DIVISION THREE

Hunslet Warriors v Salford City Roosters: Cancelled (Salford have withdrawn from the league. Result to be announced, in accordance with NCL regulations)