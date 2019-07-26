Drighlington stun Heworth

Heworth’s nine-match winning run in the Kingston Press National Conference League’s Third Division has come to an end.
The promotion-chasing York outfit lost 26-24 at home to Drighlington last night after having led 24-16 with three minutes remaining.
The visitors turned the tables with two late tries and a conversion, the last score coming in the closing seconds.
A full report will feature in Monday’s League Express.
Result
Thursday 25 July 2019
DIVISION THREE
Heworth 24 Drighlington 26.
Fixtures
Saturday 27 July 2019
PREMIER DIVISION
Hunslet Club Parkside v Siddal
Rochdale Mayfield v Egremont Rangers
Thatto Heath Crusaders v Kells
DIVISION ONE
Saddleworth Rangers v Dewsbury Moor
Stanningley v Oulton Raiders
DIVISION TWO
Askam v Hull Dockers
Clock Face Miners v Wigan St Jude’s
Shaw Cross Sharks v East Leeds
DIVISION THREE
Hunslet Warriors v Salford City Roosters: Cancelled (Salford have withdrawn from the league. Result to be announced, in accordance with NCL regulations)