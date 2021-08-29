Dutton predicts bigger and better World Cup in 2022

World Cup boss Jon Dutton insists logistical challenges won’t impact on the success of the rearranged World Cup.

New dates for the now 2022 tournament have been announced following the postponement of the three-part competition, which was originally due to be held in October and November, but was called off after holders Australia and New Zealand withdrew, citing concerns about player welfare amid rising numbers of Covid cases in the UK.

However not all the venues have yet been secured.

The five-week event, featuring men’s women’s and wheelchair sections and underpinned by around £25 million of UK government money, will now take place between Saturday, October 15 and Saturday, November 19 2022, in between the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham from July 28-August 8 and football’s World Cup in Qatar from November 21-December 18.

All 61 World Cup matches will be shown on BBC channels.

The opening match and the men’s and women’s double-header finals will be played at St James’ Park in Newcastle and Old Trafford in Manchester as was planned for this year’s event.

But tournament chiefs are still in talks with host towns, cities and venues and hope to release a full schedule by the end of this year.

“We have spoken to every venue, host town and city and we anticipate minimal disruption,” added Dutton.

“We are hugely positive and massively uplifted by the support of everyone in the game and the people who have bought tickets.

“My thoughts as ever are with the athletes who are missing out this year, but the focus now is on preparing for 12 months’ time.

“Significantly, we believe the World Cup could be even more special in 2022.”

