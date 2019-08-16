Eels breeze past Titans

An excellent second-half performance from Parramatta Eels, featuring Hull FC-bound Manu Ma’u, saw them comfortably past bottom side Gold Coast Titans, 36-12.

The Titans performed fairly well in the first half but they couldn’t stop the Eels pulling away to a 12-0 lead after 23 minutes. Daniel Alvaro cleaned up a kick and dummied his way over before Mitchell Moses kicked in behind for Ma’u.

Gold Coast were able to respond when Brian Kelly crossed on the left, though, before half-time.

But the Titans weren’t able to pull level in the second half. In fact, they fell further behind when Shaun Lane took in a kick to score before Ma’u set up Waqa Blake for his first two tries as an Eel.

The tries kept coming for Parramatta as Marata Niukore crashed over underneath the posts but the Titans did have the final say when Jesse Arthars scored on the right.

Titans: Brimson, Arthars, Watkins, Kelly, Sami, Peachey, Jacks, Fotuiaka, Rein, Peats, Proctor, Stone, Arrow; Interchanges: Whitbread, Gordon, Cartwright, Lee

Tries: Kelly, Arthars; Goals: Peachey 2

Eels: Gutherson, Sivo, Jennings, Blake, Takairangi, D Brown, Moses, Evans, Mahoney, Alvaro, Lane, Ma’u, N Brown; Interchanges: Terepo, Gower, Niukore, Moeroa

Tries: Alvaro, Ma’u, Lane, Blake 2, Niukore; Goals: Moses 6

Full match reports of all this weekend’s NRL games will feature in Monday’s League Express.