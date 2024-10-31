Eight players leave Halifax Panthers following disappointing Championship campaign

HALIFAX PANTHERS have confirmed the departure of eight players following the conclusion of the 2024 Betfred Championship season.

Joe Keyes and Matty Gee leave after three seasons at The Shay to join rivals Bradford Bulls, while Keelan Foster signs for newly- promoted Hunslet RLFC and Oli Davies joins League One outfit North Wales Crusaders.

Gareth Widdop, Ed Barber, Sam Campbell and Clement Boyer depart following the expiration of their current contracts with the club.

The Panthers finished outside the top eight in 2024, with head coach Liam Finn departing for the Huddersfield Giants and former St Helens and Leeds Rhinos livewire, Kyle Eastmond, taking the reins.

