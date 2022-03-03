Ellery Hanley to coach Combined Nations All Stars against England

Ellery Hanley has been chosen as the coach of the Combined Nations All Stars team which will play England in a mid-season international.

Tim Sheens took charge of the All Stars last season as they defeated England in Shaun Wane’s first match as national head but Rugby League legend Hanley, one of the most decorated players in the history of the game and a former Great Britain coach, will take on the role this year.

Keighley Cougars head of rugby Andrew Henderson will serve as Hanley’s assistant, having worked alongside Sheens last year.

The All Stars match, which will take place at Warrington’s Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday 18 June, will provide important preparation for this year’s World Cup as the only match before the domestic season finishes.

It will be played as a double header alongside an international for the England women’s side as well, as they play against France, while the England Wheelchair team will also play on that weekend at London’s Copper Box with further details to be announced.

“With a World Cup on the horizon this is a hugely significant year for Rugby League, and for our three England teams these fixtures will be a major part of tournament preparations,” said Dave Rotherham, RFL Chief On-Field Officer.

“It’s also a blank weekend in the domestic calendar, so a fantastic opportunity for supporters to get behind England Rugby League. These variations of Rugby League, alongside the diversity at the heart of the Combined Nations concept, demonstrate how inclusion remains at the heart of our game.”