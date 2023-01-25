England and Brisbane Broncos star Herbie Farnworth set for lucrative deal after interest from four clubs

ENGLAND and Brisbane Broncos star Herbie Farnworth is set to sign a surprising, lucrative deal following interest from at least four clubs.

The NRL centre will, according to the Daily Telegraph, sign a new bumper contract with the Broncos which will take his stay at Red Hill until at least the end of the 2025 season.

It’s fair to say that Farnworth is well in demand with the Sydney Roosters, Canberra Raiders, Newcastle Knights and the Dolphins all said to have been interested in signing the Englishman.

Of course, a lot of speculation surrounding the 23-year-old’s future has been centred on Farnworth’s desire to play fullback, but he looks set to put those plans on the backburner for now to ink this extension with Brisbane.

The Broncos currently have Reece Walsh and Selwyn Cobbo fighting for that number one spot, but Farnworth had outlined his intentions to become the Broncos’ number one.

The Daily Telegraph is reporting that no deal has formally been signed as of yet but that Brisbane are in the advanced stages of discussions and are confident of getting the contract over the line before the beginning of the NRL season.