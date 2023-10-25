England and Sydney Roosters star Dom Young speaks for the first time on his horrendous brain infection ordeal

ENGLAND and Sydney Roosters star Dom Young has spoken for the first time since being admitted to hospital for a horrendous sinus infection that spread to his brain.

That infection has ruled Young out of the three-game Test Series against Tonga, though the 22-year-old will be ready to take to the field for round one in his new colours following his move from Newcastle Knights.

Now Young has spoken about the infection for the first time.

“The infection I had spread to the brain, which was quite serious,” Young told the Sydney Morning Herald.

“I obviously had to get that removed and it’s just being monitored now. It was surgery, they had to go up through my nose and remove it, kinda drain it.

“It started from a sinus infection. I was congested for a little bit and I flew over and the pressure in my head made it worse.

“I was getting bad headaches and went to the hospital for the headaches. I’ve had migraines and stuff before but I’d never felt anything like I was feeling.

“I woke up in hospital the next day and my eye was really swollen. I spent the night by myself and then the family came in the morning and they were [asking] ‘What’s happened to your eye?’

“The doctors got pretty concerned, I went for a scan and then they realised it had spread a bit. That’s when it all kicked up.”

Having flown to England for the Series against Tonga, the problem worsened.

“My sinuses weren’t great, but that wasn’t any real alarm for me because that’s kinda normal, isn’t it?” he said.

“But when I landed, each day I got a light headache and didn’t think too much about it. Then it kind of ramped [up] and it got a bit serious.

“I’m feeling better now, obviously still in hospital, but kinda on the mend now.”

Moving on, the 22-year-old admits he will miss a bit of pre-season.

“If I didn’t get on the antibiotics as early as I could, it would have spread a lot faster and been more dangerous,” Young continued.

“It’s a good thing I nipped it in the bud as soon as possible.

“I’m going to have to be on antibiotics, I’ve got a device in my arm that is going to stay there for a while.

“I’ll be on antibiotics when I get home [in England] for a few weeks before I can even think about flying back. I will probably miss a bit of the pre-season, [but] it won’t set me back for round one or anything like that.”

