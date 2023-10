Take a look at this week’s episode of the League Express podcast with Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN.

In this week’s episode of the League Express podcast, Editor MARTYN SADLER and Co-host JAKE KEARNAN take a look at England’s defeat of Tonga in the first match of the historic three game series. They discuss how impressive Mikey Lewis was on debut and touch on a possible amalgamation of the Championship and League One competitions.