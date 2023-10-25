Ex-Super League boss Mark Applegarth breaks silence on exit from Wakefield Trinity

FORMER Super League head coach Mark Applegarth has broken his silence on his exit from Wakefield Trinity.

Applegarth’s exit from Belle Vue was confirmed yesterday afternoon with former Castleford Tigers boss Daryl Powell taking the reins on a four-year deal.

The former forward was sent into a baptism of fire in his first head coaching job at Wakefield, winning just four from 27 league games.

Now, Applegarth has responded to the news, offering himself to any coaching opportunities out there.

Applegarth posted on LinkedIn: “Hi all,

“As announced today I’ve left my role at Wakefield Trinity and will be looking for a new opportunity elsewhere wherever that may be.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time at Wakefield in all the roles I’ve held and feel I’ve a lot to offer as a leader and working as part of a wider team.

“It would be greatly appreciated if my connections on here would share this with their networks and with people they feel could offer opportunities where I would add value to their organisations and teams.

“Thank you in advance.”

