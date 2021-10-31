England debut a tonic for Tigers star

Niall Evalds wants to use his England debut as a springboard for success with Castleford after the disappointment of missing out on this year’s play-offs.

The former Salford fullback ended his first season at the Tigers with a prized outing for Shaun Wane’s national team in the 30-10 win over France in Perpignan.

That followed a man-of-the-match second Challenge Cup final appearance by the 28-year-old as Castleford were beaten 26-12 by St Helens at Wembley in July.

Evalds, 28, was a member of the Salford side beaten 17-16 by Leeds in the 2020 final, having featured in the 2019 Grand Final when the Red Devils went down 23-6 to St Helens at Old Trafford.

He joined Castleford on a one-year deal and in August signed a two-year extension with the club, having the option of adding a further twelve months.

“I’ve been wanting to play for England for a long time now, it’s been a goal of mine,” said the Halifax-born player, who toured Papua New Guinea with England Knights in 2018 and played in the 38-6 win over Jamaica at Headingley the following year.

Evalds was pleased to have club-mate Paul McShane for company against France.

“He’s a great player, you don’t win Man of Steel (in 2020) for no reason,” he added.

“Macca is a real leader for Cas, and we’ve had a pretty good combination going this year which we are aiming to continue.”

Now Evalds, whose Super League debut came back in 2013, aims to use his big-game experience for the benefit of his club as they prepare for the 2022 campaign under new coach Lee Radford.

“I’m not a young kid any more, I’m pretty experienced and played in some big games, and you learn to handle big occasions,” he said.

“I love playing fullback, I’ve played there for a long time now. It suits my game attacking wise and defensively, I just want to do my job for the team.”

The above content is also available in the regular weekly edition of League Express, on newsstands every Monday in the UK and as a digital download. Click here for more details.