England double-header revealed for summer 2024

AN England double-header with France has been revealed by the French Federation for summer 2024.

In what will be the 90th celebration of the French Federation, the governing body has announced a series of events and celebrations.

And one of those appears to be a visit from England men and women against their French counterparts on the weekend of June 29.

On the French Federation website, it reads: “The Toulouse public will witness a triple crunch this weekend. First the France vs England double bill with the men’s curtain-raiser, the French Women’s XIII then the Championship match between the Toulouse Olympique XIII and Featherstone, the next day.”

Meanwhile, England are still yet to confirm whether or not they will take part in a three-match Test Series against Samoa – similar to the one against Tonga at the end of last year.

Of course, both England’s men and women will tour Australia in 2025 ahead of the Rugby League World Cup in 2026 with more international fixtures still being worked on.

France and England met midway through the 2024 season, with Shaun Wane’s men running out 64-0 victors at the Halliwell Jones Stadium.

