England duo sign long-term deals at Canberra

Elliott Whitehead and Ryan Sutton have signed new contracts with Canberra Raiders.

The pair have put pen to paper on deals that will keep them with the club until the end of 2022.

Both were off-contract next season, but have been offered long extensions after impressive years.

Whitehead has been a consistent performer since his move to the Raiders in 2016, while Sutton has been a success story in his maiden year with the club.

“I’ve absolutely loved my time at the Raiders so far, so to extend for another two seasons is fantastic and I know we’re on the right path to achieving success,” Whitehead said.

“I’ve seen this squad grow into something special over the past few seasons and I really wanted to make sure I stayed in Canberra and be a part of what we’re building. I didn’t want to go anywhere else.

“It’s great news to get the deal sorted and my focus is now on having a really strong finals series for the Raiders and hopefully helping the club win a competition.”

Sutton added: “I set my sights on coming out to Australia and getting my foot in the door with the Raiders and I’ve been lucky enough to play more games than I expected in my first year,” Sutton said.

“It’s my goal now to keep getting better and better each year of this contract and hopefully establishing myself as an NRL player for the rest of my career.”