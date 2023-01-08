England halfback ace George Williams lifts Warrington Wolves’ preparation

RESURGENT George Williams is back in training as Warrington Wolves prepare to leave the country.

The England star was given seven weeks to recuperate following the World Cup, when he was named in the team of the tournament.

Now Williams, whose halfback partnership with new signing Josh Drinkwater will be key as the Wolves aim for a big improvement on a dismal 2022 season, when they finished second-bottom, is focused on the new campaign.

Coach Daryl Powell and his players will spend the third week of this month working in warmer conditions in Portugal.

Warrington will then take on top-flight newcomers Leigh, led by Williams’ old Wigan coach Adrian Lam, in backrower Ben Currie’s testimonial at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Saturday, February 4 (5.30pm).

Their opening Super League game is at home to last season’s beaten Grand Finalists Leeds in front of the Sky Sports cameras on Thursday, February 16.

Warrington managed only nine wins from 27 league games in Powell’s first season after switching from Castleford.

He has since rung the changes, particularly in the pack, but while letting halfback Gareth Widdop go (to Castleford), is happy to retain Williams, who joined from Canberra Raiders during the 2021 campaign.

The 28-year-old played 23 matches last year, scoring eight tries and setting up 21 others as he shared the club’s player of the year award with winger Matty Ashton, who crossed 13 times to top the Warrington try list.

Australian Drinkwater, 30, has moved from Catalans Dragons, and Powell told the Warrington Guardian: “For me, the halfback dynamic is really interesting, and now we can get those guys together, I think they should have the makings of a really good partnership.”

James Harrison is on the mend after a knee issue, but fellow prop Joe Philbin and centre Connor Wrench are long-term absentees due to anterior cruciate ligament problems.

